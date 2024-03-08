US States With The Most Electric Vehicles

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) New research has revealed the states that have the highest number of electric vehicles per 100,000 people, with California taking top spot. The study, conducted by No Deposit Bonus Codes Guide NoDepositRewards , analyzed data from the US Department of Energy, which detailed how many electric vehicles (EVs) are registered in each state. The figures were then weighted against the region's population to determine the ranking. Top 10 states with the most registered EVs per 100k

Rank State Registered EVs per 100k 1 California 2315.23 2 Hawaii 1372.03 3 Washington 1336.4 4 Oregon 1107.98 5 Nevada 1036.88 6 Colorado 1025.86 7 New Jersey 939.67 8 Arizona 893.84 9 Utah 829.68 10 Vermont 812.9

As the undisputed leader in electric vehicle adoption, California boasts an impressive 2,315.23 EVs per 100,000 people. This state's commitment to sustainable transportation is exemplified by its extensive charging infrastructure, having over four times more public charging points than any other in the US - 43,781 to be precise, according to the US Department of Energy.

With 1,372.04 EVs per 100,000 citizens, Hawaii secures the second spot. The island state's focus on clean energy and environmental conservation has translated into a strong embrace of electric cars, with just under 20,000 registered.

Washington takes the third spot, having 1,336.41 EVs for every 100,000th person in the state. Washington continues to lead in the electric vehicle market, changing its policy in 2022, which will aim to oversee sales of passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles to become 100% electric by 2035.

Ranking fourth, Oregon has a robust electric vehicle registration rate of 1,107.98 per 100,000 people. The state's heavy focus on renewable energy sources and financial incentives for EV buyers means more drivers are choosing electric vehicles over gasoline.

Nevada secures the fifth position, with 1,036.89 EVs for every 100,000 of its residents. The state is moving towards becoming carbon neutral, with renewable energy sources accounting for just under 40% of its overall output in 2022, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Top 10 states with the least registered EVs per 100k

Rank State Registered EVs per 100k 1 North Dakota 82.12 2 Mississippi 82.31 3 West Virginia 105.34 4 Louisiana 128.09 5 South Dakota 128.59 6 Wyoming 144.48 7 Kentucky 167.54 8 Arkansas 168.76 9 Alabama 172.04 10 Iowa 194.34

At the bottom of the list, North Dakota faces a challenge with only 82.12 EVs per 100,000 people. The state has just 640 electric vehicles registered, the least in the US, despite a tax credit incentive for its citizens purchasing EVs.

Mississippi closely follows, with 82.31 EVs per 100,000 of its population. The state also has a comparatively low number of charging points, with 399 available to the public, according to the US Department of Energy.

West Virginia ranks third, with 105.34 EVs per 100,000 people. The state does not offer any common incentives in other jurisdictions; instead, it enforces a $200 annual fee for owners of electric vehicles and $100 for those with hybrid cars.

Louisiana faces challenges in electric vehicle adoption, with 128.10 EVs per 100,000 people. In an effort to improve these numbers, the state is now offering tax rebates of up to $2,500 for residents who switch to an electric vehicle.

Rounding out the bottom five, South Dakota has 128.60 EVs per 100,000 people. The state does offer incentives, such as tax rebates, but only at a maximum of $500, which represents a lower amount than others in the country.

A spokesperson from NoDepositRewards commented on the findings: "The gap between the top and bottom ranking states in electric vehicle registration is vast, perhaps showing what a huge difference having progressive environmental policies and strong incentives for buyers can make. Hopefully, these insights will showcase which states should be taking action to reduce emissions on the roads."

Methodology

The study took data from the US Department of Energy, which detailed how many electric vehicles (EVs) were registered in every US state as of December 2022. This figure is against the state's population, calculating how many EVs are registered per 100,000 residents.