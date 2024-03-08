Biotech Stock News Bite - Psyence Biomedical Ltd (NASDAQ: PBM) Makes NASDAQ Top Gainers List

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Biotech Stock News Bites - Psyence Biomedical Ltd (NASDAQ:PBM ) recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Psyence Australia (Pty) Ltd ("Psyence Australia"), has received full approval from the Australian Health Research Ethics Committee (HREC) to initiate its planned Phase IIb study in Melbourne, Australia. The study will examine the use of nature-derived psilocybin as a treatment for Adjustment Disorder due to a recent cancer diagnosis in the palliative care context. Worldwide, an estimated 56.8 million people require palliative care annually, with a substantial number of these patients exhibiting a high burden of psychosocial distress after diagnosis.

Adjustment Disorder is a serious condition affecting around 19% of patients with a life-limiting diagnosis. It severely impacts the quality of life for patients, their families and caregivers, and regularly ranks among the top seven psychiatric diagnoses in the world, according to the World Health Organization.

Psyence Australia has partnered with a noted psychedelic Contract Research Organization (CRO), iNGENū Pty Ltd ("iNGENū"), to design and execute the clinical trial. iNGENū is an Australia-based, globally focused CRO with extensive experience working in psychedelic pharmaceutical drug research and development.

"We are very pleased to have received HREC's approval to initiate this clinical trial in the field of palliative care that, if successful, will enable us to seek a paradigm shift in the treatment of patients with life-limiting illnesses, improving quality life and elevating the standard of care," said Dr. Neil Maresky, Psyence Chief Executive Officer. "It is a privilege to conduct this pioneering research with nature-derived psilocybin that may result in significant improvements in patients' lives. HREC approval represents an important milestone for Psyence, and we can now proceed to initiate this important trial as expeditiously as possible."

The double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIb study will test three doses (25mg, 10mg and 1mg) of nature-derived psilocybin in 84 patients in conjunction with psychotherapy. The primary endpoint is change in HAM-A (Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale), a widely used tool to measure anxiety severity, over time.

