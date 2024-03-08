Women Occupy About 33% Of ICT Jobs In Jordan - Int@J

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 8 (Petra)-- The percentage of women in Jordan employed in the information and communications technology industry is 33 percent; in contrast, the percentage for administrative roles was 4 percent, according to the Information and Technology Association of Jordan (int@j).According to the primary data for 2023, the proportion of women working in technical jobs was 16 percent, and 30 percent of them were founders or members of the executive teams of startup businesses, int@j said in a statement on the occasion of the International Women's Day.Nidal Al-Bitar, the CEO of the "Intaj" Association, emphasized the importance of the "SHETECHS" Initiative Council, which was established to improve collaboration between the public and private sectors, as well as between academic institutions and civil society organizations, in order to boost women's representation in the workforce and aid in the shift to a digital economy.In addition to highlighting the critical role that women play in driving digital transformation and advancing the field of information and communications technology, he emphasized the necessity of ongoing initiatives to empower and support women working in this industry.