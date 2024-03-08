Senate Speaker Holds Slew Of Meetings In London

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 8 (Petra)-- During his official visit to the UK, Speaker of the Senate Faisal Al-Fayez met separately with the Jordan Group in the British Parliament, the Council of Arab Ambassadors in London, and the Minister of State for Middle Eastern Affairs, Lord Tariq Ahmed, to discuss the state of affairs in the region. The Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, as well as methods to improve ties between Jordan and the United Kingdom in a number of areas.Senators Alia Bouran, Nasser Judeh, Mazen Darwazeh, and the Jordanian ambassador to the UK, Manar Al-Dabbas, were present when Al-Fayez discussed the difficulties facing Jordan, the need to halt Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, and the value of advancing and fortifying ties between the two countries in a number of areas.Al-Fayez said that Jordan is a strong nation in terms of politics and security, but because of Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and the presence of 1.3 million Syrian refugees, it is facing economic difficulties. The amount of foreign support for the response strategy Jordan and its allies devised for the Syrian crisis no longer surpasses 21 percent of the expenses incurred in meeting the needs of the refugees.Al-Fayez expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom for its support of Jordan's economic development initiatives and urged British lawmakers to advocate for increased aid to Jordan and to monitor the results of the donor conference that the United Kingdom hosted in 2019. With the intention of giving Jordan an economic package that will help it deal with the Syrian refugee crisis.He said that in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Israel has been committing war crimes, genocide, ethnic cleansing, famine, and destruction against the Palestinian people. His Majesty King Abdullah II is working tirelessly to put an end to this aggression and to expose the truth about these atrocities.In the meetings, he went on to say that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with the two-state solution is the only way to bring an end to the conflicts in the region and allow people to live in peace. He implied that there is no other way to provide security or stability for Israel or anyone else.As a translation of His Majesty King Abdullah II's aspirations, Al-Fayez reviewed Jordan's comprehensive reform process during the discussions. The process aims to increase public participation, empower women and youth, reach programmatic partisan parliamentary governments, and create an environment that is both stimulating and attractive for investment.The British Parliament's Jordan Committee Chairman and its members, for their part, expressed delight in Jordanian-British relations in a number of areas, including continuing parliamentary exchanges and a wish to deepen them.The committee also acknowledged Jordan's crucial role in addressing regional issues and ensuring peace and security in the area, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II.