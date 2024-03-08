The Galleria Al Maryah Island Welcomes Sparky's To Its Lineup Of Exceptional Entertainment Destinations

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Al Hokair Group and The Galleria Al Maryah Island have introduced Sparky's – the flagship FEC brand of the leisure and entertainment pioneer in the region, Al Hokair Group – to The Galleria exceptional entertainment facilities.

Sparky's opened its doors to guests on 07 March 2024, underscoring the commitment of Al Hokair Group and Sparky's brand to deliver family-friendly experiences for guests across the Midde East. The opening also reemphasises The Galleria's commitment to delivering new and captivating entertainment options, ensuring that the Abu Dhabi community consistently receives thrilling and innovative experiences.

Commenting on the new opening, Mark Ruffley, Chief Executive Officer, Al Maryah Retail Company, said:“At The Galleria, our commitment to the community is paramount. Introducing new entertainment options that cater to families is integral to our mission. We are delighted to announce the addition of the region's beloved family entertainment centre, further enhancing our dedication to delivering first-class experiences for our guests.”

Sparky's integrates diverse play areas catering to the preferences of visitors of all ages. From the first escape room of its kind within an entertainment space, to carousel rides, and rides tailored for little ones, Sparky's promises an unforgettable experience for all.

In addition, the entertainment area boasts an array of video and skills games, where children can enjoy interactive games designed to enhance their skills, while winning prizes such as the basketball arcade challenges amongst others.

Mishal Al Hokair, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Al Hokair Group said;“Our choice to establish a new Sparky's outlet in The Galleria Al Maryah Island was a strategic move aimed at tapping into a fresh target demographic and becoming part of a successful tenant mix that caters to a discerning and exclusive clientele.

In crafting this concept, we meticulously integrated the finest elements from our previous ventures, spanning from aesthetics to audiovisual enhancements, and a curated selection of video games. Moreover, Sparky's at The Galleria proudly hosts the inaugural escape room within a family entertainment centre. For those seeking an added adrenaline rush, we invite you to experience our Pirates or Wizards themed Escape Rooms.

To all thrill-seekers and enthusiasts of fun, we extend a warm invitation to visit Abu Dhabi's newest entertainment destination.”

Sparky's goes beyond entertainment by offering educational field trips, enriching learning experiences and creating lasting memories for students in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, families can now celebrate their little ones' birthdays at Sparky's, where expert party planners ensure a joyous and memorable celebration.

The Galleria invites guests to come explore and experience this new entertainment facility that promises a great time for the entire family.

For more information, visit and follow The Galleria and Sparky's UAE on Instagram and Facebook.

