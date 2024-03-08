Olympic Games 2024 Are On Track, IOC Committee Informed In Final Meeting

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, March 9 (IANS) The organising committee for the Paris Olympic Games 2024 has informed the International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s Coordination Commission that everything is on track for the Olympic Games to be held in the French capital from July 26 to August 11 this year.

Just like athletes around the globe who are preparing for the upcoming Olympic Games, the organising committee for Paris 2024 is diligently working towards reaching peak performance this summer.

This was the final Coordination Commission meeting before the Games, during which it was confirmed that the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony will begin at 19:30 local time (CEST) on July 26.

Following the conclusion of meetings, the Coordination Commission Chair, Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, reflected on progress. He said:“Paris 2024 is on track to deliver their exceptional Games vision. With the continued support of stakeholders, they are incredibly focused on what's ahead and on the ultimate goal of delivering spectacular, impactful and sustainable Games.”

Throughout this week's discussions, there was acknowledgement of the important progress achieved so far, but also recognition of areas of focus over the coming weeks.

Final testing is underway, with 15 test events and activities remaining, putting all the people who will deliver the Games, as well as processes and infrastructure, to the test.

Other key tasks remaining include training the Games-time workforce and around 45,000 volunteers, as well as finalising detailed operating plans to ensure the seamless enjoyment of the Games and the smooth functioning of the host and co-host cities.

While the Commission expressed strong confidence in Paris 2024's preparations, there was also an opportunity to reflect on the wide-reaching Games legacy initiatives which are already delivering results.

These include Paris 2024's flagship“30 minutes” project, which now sees two million French primary schoolchildren doing 30 minutes of physical activity every day and the 1,100 sports-led social impact projects throughout France that have benefitted from around EUR 50 million from the Paris 2024 Endowment Fund.

In addition to attending meetings at Paris 2024's headquarters, members had the opportunity to tour two facilities – the Olympic Village and the Arena Porte de la Chapelle, which was holding a badminton test event in conjunction with the French Open.

This first-hand experience offered insights into the high level of operational and team readiness within these newly-completed venues, which are the exception for a Games where 95 per cent of the facilities being used are existing or temporary.