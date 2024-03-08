Suntracs Fight Against The Closure Of Bank Accounts Continues

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The decision by the bank Caja de Ahorros to close the bank accounts of Suntracs, arguing that some of the funds come from activities related to money laundering and terrorist organizations, was the trigger for this mobilization of the union.

This

week concludes

with members of the Single Union of

Construction

Workers

(Suntracs)

demonstrating

in the

streets of the capital city

and the

interior of the country.

Road blockades during the morning and midday hours

have

generated

traffic congestion, affecting the

movement of drivers

and

pedestrians to their destinations.

The

leaders of Suntracs have denounced

persecution

against social and union leaders

who

defend national sovereignty, and are

determined

to

defend their rights

in the

streets,

as well as in the

legal, political and ideological spheres.

MENAFN08032024000218011062ID1107953760