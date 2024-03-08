Suntracs Fight Against The Closure Of Bank Accounts Continues

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The decision by the bank Caja de Ahorros to close the bank accounts of Suntracs, arguing that some of the funds come from activities related to money laundering and terrorist organizations, was the trigger for this mobilization of the union.
This
week concludes
with members of the Single Union of
Construction
Workers
(Suntracs)
demonstrating
in the
streets of the capital city
and the
interior of the country.
Road blockades during the morning and midday hours
have
generated
traffic congestion, affecting the
movement of drivers
and
pedestrians to their destinations.
The
leaders of Suntracs have denounced
persecution
against social and union leaders
who
defend national sovereignty, and are
determined
to
defend their rights
in the
streets,
as well as in the
legal, political and ideological spheres.
