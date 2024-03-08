Falmec Shelf Cookerhood By Hafele

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India Hafele 's Falmec Luxury Appliances are a perfect balance between state-of-the-art technology, elegance and attention to detail. The new Elements collection transcends the usual boundaries of aspiration, transforming the fundamental function regarding the quality of the environment and everyday life into a modular, innovative, multifunctional structure that is fully integrated into the kitchen.



Hafele's Falmec Shelf Cookerhood





Shelf cookerhood incorporates a very thin suction element in a shelf structure of only 100 mm thickness, equipped with a removable vane to increase smoke suction capacity. This element with hood function can be enhanced with additional modules to create a versatile hanging furniture system on the wall. Winner of the 2023 Germany Design award, this innovative cookerhood is the icon of concept, high quality of design, innovation and accessibility.





Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs - from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.