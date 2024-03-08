Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Pursues Autism Treatment As Diagnostic App Shows Promise To Effective ASD Diagnosis

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



One in 36 children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) – with ASD four times more common among boys than girls

The

SenseToKnow

app accurately predicted eventual autism diagnoses in a group of 475 children – according to the study, performance was similar across sex, race, and ethnicity PaxMedica is leveraging historical data on the drug suramin to fund trials aimed at treating Autism Spectrum Disorder and Fragile X-Associated Tremor/Ataxia Syndrome

According to the CDC, about 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) – with ASD four times more common among boys than girls ( ). Currently, there is no medical test to diagnose ASD, and families often face a delay in receiving a diagnosis. Doctors must rely on developmental history and the behavior of the child to make an ASD diagnosis. A diagnosis in girls and children with minority backgrounds often has a longer wait time due to the challenges in finding appropriate experts and the variable symptoms that accompany the disorder.

In a study published in Nature Magazine, researchers introduced a digital screening device that uses machine learning to analyze different behavioral aspects to assess the likelihood of childhood ASD. The SenseToKnow app accurately predicted eventual autism diagnoses in a group of...

