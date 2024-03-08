Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Pursues Autism Treatment As Diagnostic App Shows Promise To Effective ASD Diagnosis

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
One in 36 children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) – with ASD four times more common among boys than girls The
SenseToKnow
app accurately predicted eventual autism diagnoses in a group of 475 children – according to the study, performance was similar across sex, race, and ethnicity PaxMedica is leveraging historical data on the drug suramin to fund trials aimed at treating Autism Spectrum Disorder and Fragile X-Associated Tremor/Ataxia Syndrome
According to the CDC, about 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) – with ASD four times more common among boys than girls ( ). Currently, there is no medical test to diagnose ASD, and families often face a delay in receiving a diagnosis. Doctors must rely on developmental history and the behavior of the child to make an ASD diagnosis. A diagnosis in girls and children with minority backgrounds often has a longer wait time due to the challenges in finding appropriate experts and the variable symptoms that accompany the disorder.
In a study published in Nature Magazine, researchers introduced a digital screening device that uses machine learning to analyze different behavioral aspects to assess the likelihood of childhood ASD. The SenseToKnow app accurately predicted eventual autism diagnoses in a group of...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to PXMD are available in the company's newsroom at
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire
(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
...
BioMedWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN08032024000224011066ID1107953668
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.