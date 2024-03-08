Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) Featured In Coverage Of The 36Th Annual Roth Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP)

is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from their dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop(TM) branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling their customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop(TM) PET plastic and polyester fiber can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, successfully closing the plastic loop. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

For more information, visit the company's website at

.

