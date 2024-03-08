MAG Silver Corp. (TSX: MAG) (NYSE American: MAG) Featured In Coverage Of The 36Th Annual Roth Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) MAG Silver (TSX: MAG) (NYSE American: MAG)

is a growth-oriented Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG Silver is emerging as a top-tier primary silver mining company through its (44%) joint venture interest in the 4,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”) Juanicipio mine, operated by Fresnillo plc (56%). The mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where in addition to underground mine production and processing of high-grade mineralized material, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG Silver is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in Project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

For more information, visit the company's website at

.

