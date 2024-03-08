Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL) Featured In Coverage Of The 36Th Annual Roth Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) On October 10,2023,

Powerfleet (NASDAQ: PWFL)

and MiX Telematics announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to form one of the largest mobile asset Internet of Things (“IoT”) Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) providers in the world. This powerful combination will form a scaled, global entity of choice focused on helping customers save lives, time, and money by solving mission-critical business challenges including

safety and risk management ,

compliance ,

sustainability , and operational efficiency. On February 28, 2024, the companies announced they have received shareholder approval on the proposals related to the business combination between the parties. The transaction is expected to close the first week of April 2024, subject to the satisfaction of remaining customary conditions. Upon closing, the combined business will be branded as Powerfleet, with its primary listing on Nasdaq. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

Powerfleet Investor Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

...

+1 (949) 574-3860

Powerfleet Media Contact

Andrea Hayton

...

+1 (610) 401-1999

MiX Telematics Investor Contact

Cody Cree

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 (949) 574-3860

...



MiX Telematics Media Contact

Jonathan Bates

...

+44 7921 242892

