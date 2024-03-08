Investornewsbreaks Iclick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Shareholders Authorize Merger During EGM

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) iClick Interactive (NASDAQ: ICLK) , a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in

China

that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, is reporting on its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, which was held today. According to the report, during the meeting, company shareholders approved a proposal for the execution, delivery and performance of a plan of merger between TSH Investment Holding Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary, TSH Merger Sub Limited. The merger was initially announced in November 2023. The announcement noted that an estimated 54.97% of the company's total outstanding Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares attended the meeting in person or by proxy, with each shareholder having one vote for each Class A share or 20 votes for each Class B share. These shares represented approximately 84.64% of the total outstanding eligible votes represented by the company's total ordinary shares, with the company reporting that the merger agreement, the plan of merger and the required transactions were approved by approximately 99.77% of the total votes cast at meeting.

“The completion of the merger is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the merger agreement,” reported iClick Interactive in the press release.“The company will work with the other parties to the merger agreement towards satisfying all other conditions precedent to the merger set forth in the merger agreement and completing the merger as quickly as possible. If and when the merger is completed, it would result in the company becoming a privately held company and its ADSs would no longer be listed or traded on any stock exchange, including the NASDAQ Global Market, and the company's ADS program would be terminated.”

To view the full press release, visit



About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in

China. The company's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in

Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in 11 locations across

Asia

and

Europe. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ICLK are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN