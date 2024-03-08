Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) Featured In Coverage Of The 36Th Annual Roth Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Usio (NASDAQ: USIO)

is a leading Fintech that operates a full stack of proprietary, cloud-based integrated payment and embedded financial solutions in a single ecosystem to a wide range of merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The company operates credit/debit and ACH payment processing platforms, as well as a turn-key card issuing platform to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to its clients. The company, through its Usio Output Solutions division, offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has a development office in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

Company Contact:

Paul M. Manley

Senior Vice President-Investor Relations

612.834.1804

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH MKM representative.

To view IBN's coverage of the conference, visit



Corporate Communications

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

