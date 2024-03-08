GWM Achieves Steady Sales Growth In February, Promoting Product Globalization

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Baoding, China – On March 5th, GWM released its sales data for February 2024. In January and February, GWM sold 175,057 new cars, reaching a year-on-year increase of 34.91%. Among them, GWM sold 71,027 new cars in February, with a year-on-year increase of 4.12%. The sales of new energy vehicles in January and February reached 37,300 units, a year-on-year increase of 154.10%. Overseas sales reached 56,963 units, reaching a year-on-year increase of 91.91%.







In 2024, GWM continues to make efforts in the energy transition, promoting globalization and high-quality development, and contributing to the brand's sustainable development. Relying on its“forest ecosystem”, it adheres to the development strategy of“long-termism” and continuously reshaping its product lineup, laying a solid foundation for improvement of both“quality and quantity”. With its high-value products and services, GWM has gained the full recognition and trust of global users, demonstrating the brand's strong market position.

With the One GWM strategy, GWM is promoting five major vehicle series to overseas markets, including the GWM HAVAL H6 HEV, GWM TANK 500, GWM ORA 03 and many other high-value intelligent new energy products.

In February, the GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T was launched in the market, demonstrating the brand's 34 years of experience of off-road and technological accumulation, and attracting the attention of the global media. On February 27th, the GWM TANK 300 was officially launched in the South African market, attracting the attention of a large number of the media, and reaping the high praises from the users.

Meanwhile, GWM strengthens technology strength and promotes global brand image with cutting-edge technologies. on February 28th, GWM-FTXT, a subsidiary of GWM that focuses on hydrogen energy technology, presented a variety of leading products and comprehensive service solutions, such as self-developed 100kW (passenger vehicle) and 255kW (commercial vehicle) high-power hydrogen fuel cell engines, at the 2024 Fuel Cell Expo (FC EXPO) in Japan. Presented services and products were highly regarded and recognized by overseas professionals, industrial chain partners and media.

Currently, GWM is meeting global market demand and gaining user support and trust through a multi-category and multi-powertrain approach to overseas markets, combined with the systematic advantages of“vehicle manufacturing + supply chain”. GWM will continue to adhere to long-termism, develop a global strategy, focus on the intelligent new energy track, and significantly strengthen its global core competitiveness. With continuous innovation and breakthroughs, GWM is ready to provide users with higher-quality products and services and further achieve high-quality development.