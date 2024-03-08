Star Artificial Intelligence Technology Group Ltd (SAI) Leads Innovation In The Field Of Intelligent Service Robots

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Star Artificial Intelligence Technology Group Ltd (SAI) was founded in August 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado, USA. It is a globally positioned intelligent service robot company. SAI is committed to empowering robots with AI, improving business operations efficiency, and promoting the intelligent upgrade of AI and physical economy in various scenarios.







In August 2020, Star Artificial Intelligence Technology Group Ltd (SAI), headquartered in Colorado, USA, was officially established. As a globally positioned intelligent service robot company, SAI is committed to empowering robots with AI, giving robots warmth and thinking ability, thus freeing people from repetitive physical labor and improving business operations efficiency.

SAI pioneered the concept of“AI-empowered robots” in the industry and developed a full-stack AI technology through continuous optimization of underlying algorithms. On the software side, SAI has independently developed navigation technology, speech OS, and Robot OS based on open-source systems. In terms of hardware, SAI has a standardized hardware R&D system for service robots, with full-stack capabilities in whole-machine design, structure, supply chain integration, and production. In terms of services, SAI has independently developed cloud brain service capabilities and cooperates with leading global industry partners to explore various scenario solutions.

SAI has launched a variety of intelligent service robot products, including reception service robots, delivery service robots, disinfection service robots, and new retail service robots, and has built a global robot ecosystem with industry partners to promote the intelligent upgrade of AI and physical economy in various scenarios.

As one of the largest economies in Southeast Asia, Indonesia has a huge market potential and attractiveness with its large population dividend and rapidly growing middle class. With the continuous growth of the Indonesian economy and the improvement of consumption levels, the demand for high-tech products such as intelligent service robots is gradually increasing. The Indonesian government has been promoting digital transformation and technological innovation, providing good policy support and development environment for enterprises to enter the market. For SAI, a technology-leading company, entering the Indonesian market is a choice with great development potential and strategic significance. By cooperating with local companies in Indonesia, fully understanding the local market demand, adapting to the preferences and cultural characteristics of local consumers, will help SAI succeed in the Indonesian market and further consolidate its leading position in the global market.

The founder of SAI said:“We are committed to providing global customers with the most advanced intelligent service robot products and solutions, helping them improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and achieve better business development. SAI will continue to innovate and promote the development of the intelligent service robot field, creating a better future for humanity.”

As a platform that global investors can participate in, SAI's model allows investors to invest in SAI robots to help companies improve operational efficiency and business value. Investors participate in the landing of robots in enterprise application scenarios and sell them to global merchants and enterprises. The profits generated by the robots will be returned to all investors of SAI robots, realizing benefits sharing.

At the same time, SAI is also actively involved in public welfare activities, committed to using artificial intelligence technology to solve social problems. SAI cooperates with multiple charitable organizations to develop intelligent service robots for medical care, education assistance, and other fields, contributing to the cause of social health and education.

In the future, SAI will continue to deepen the field of intelligent service robots, innovate continuously, provide more and better intelligent service robot products and solutions for global customers, help various industries achieve intelligent transformation, and jointly create the future of the intelligent era!