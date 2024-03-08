Qatar Foundation Hosts Ladies Only Race To Mark International Women's Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation hosted hundreds of women in the Ladies' Golden Race to celebrate International Women's Day.

The race hosted by Qatar Foundation in Al Shaqab in Education City, and organized by Athletic Edge group, included two tracks: 5 kilometers for adults and one kilometer for children.

Founder of the Athletic Edge Rabaa Al Musleh said that the group organizes various activities, including a beginner running program aimed at continuously running 5 kilometers. This program is one of the foundation's most attractive initiatives for participants and targets women who face a challenge in deciding to start running, as the program provides them with guidance and motivation to run 5 kilometers after six weeks of training.

She expressed pride in the progress this program has made, as the number of participants has increased significantly since its launch. Some participating women were initially unable to run for more than 30 seconds, and today they participate in a half-marathon distance.

Al Musleh highlighted the importance of hosting a race specifically for women and its positive impact on the local community, saying that many women aspire to participate in such activities, but that they may not feel comfortable due to the lack of privacy. She added that the Golden Race gave them the opportunity to exercise in a safe environment and connect with other women who share the same interests.

She added that the Qatar Foundation was supportive in hosting this event, as the foundation has taken upon itself to support the country's vision of building a healthy and active community and is committed to providing more opportunities for women in sports.



