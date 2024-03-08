Qatar Urges Global Community To Lift Block On Gaza Aid

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar once again called on the international community to take all necessary measures for an immediate cessation of firing in Gaza, lifting all restrictions that hinder the delivery of humanitarian aid, stopping forced displacement, and protecting Palestinian civilians, in accordance with the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law.

This came in a statement delivered by HE Jassim Yaqoub Al Hamadi, who is the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Austria and its Permanent Representative to the United Nations and International Organizations in Vienna, before the regular meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency currently being held in Vienna, during the discussion of the issue of Israeli nuclear capabilities.

In its statement, the State of Qatar condemned the war of extermination being waged by the Israeli forces against the Gaza Strip, their use of heavy, lethal, and internationally prohibited weapons, and the deliberate indiscriminate targeting of civilian facilities, particularly hospitals, schools, places of worship, and homes. It also condemned the use of starvation as a tool of extermination against Palestinian civilians, depriving them of humanitarian aid, food, and medicine, and forcibly displacing them from their homes and areas, which has led to the martyrdom of more than 30,000 people and the injury of more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, in flagrant violation of relevant international laws and conventions.

Qatar also strongly condemned the threats made by the Israeli Minister of Heritage last November to bomb the besieged Gaza Strip with nuclear weapons, stating that these threats undoubtedly prove Israel's possession of nuclear weapons and its readiness to use them against defenseless civilians whose land it has occupied since 1967, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions 242 and 338. This statement also exposes the reason behind Israel's refusal to join the region's efforts, based on international resolutions, to establish a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East.

In its statement, the State of Qatar called on the relevant international organizations, including the International Atomic Energy Agency, to assume their responsibilities regarding the Israeli minister's statement and its consequences. It also demanded that all Israeli nuclear facilities be subject to the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency and that Israel accede to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty

MENAFN08032024000067011011ID1107953638