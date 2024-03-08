SEE Launches Paper-Based Food Packaging To Reduce Plastic Usage

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Packaging Scotland

SEE has developed a new paper-based bottom web to support food processors and retailers reduce plastic usage and meet consumer demand for paper packaging.

The new CRYOVAC brand Barrier Formable Paper is made from 90% FSC-certified fibres and, according to SEE, can enable 77% plastic reduction in bottom web packaging, when used in replacement of PET/PE webs.

A senior marketing manager of Europe at SEE, explained,“We're seeing a trend of food businesses reviewing packaging materials to improve circularity, reduce plastic usage and to satisfy shopper expectations for using paper-based options. CRYOVAC Brand Barrier Formable Paper delivers in all these areas and provides processors with a practical, easy-to-integrate, sustainable packaging solution.”

