Trane Technologies' Dr. Becky Bryant Named 2024 Women MAKE Awards Honoree By The Manufacturing Institute

(MENAFN- 3BL) SWORDS, Ireland, March 8, 2024 /3BL/ - Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, is pleased to announce Dr. Becky Bryant has been recognized as a 2024 Women MAKE Awards Honoree . This annual award honors women who've made a significant impact in the manufacturing industry and is part of The Manufacturing Institute's Women MAKE America initiative, which is the nation's marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing.

Dr. Bryant is a strategic research and business development leader who has established a strategy, team and structure that has positioned Trane Technologies as a leader in climate-innovation research. This research is a cornerstone for the company's 2030 Sustainability Commitments and advances it toward an ambitious 2050 net-zero carbon target. Dr. Bryant and her team have already initiated 10 funded research projects with multiyear trajectories, focusing on critical sustainability areas such as decarbonization and intelligent equipment.

Within the Trane Technologies' community, she plays a pivotal role in the company's ReLaunch program , which focuses on rehiring and redeveloping skilled female engineering professionals who have taken extended breaks from the workforce. Her active engagement has contributed to Trane Technologies hiring approximately 25 ReLaunch participants. She's also a member of the company's Internal Coaching Cadre, where she actively engages in nurturing and developing emerging technical talent.

“Bec's unwavering commitment to excellence, technical expertise and dedication to coaching emerging talent has left an indelible mark on our company” said Mairéad Magner, Trane Technologies senior vice president and chief human resources officer.“That's why I'm excited to see her receive this prestigious and well-deserved award. She is the embodiment of Trane Technologies' core value of uplifting others, inspiring them with her leadership, integrity and hard work.”

To lead industry-wide change and create a more diverse workforce, Trane Technologies aims to achieve gender parity in senior leadership positions and increase the number of women in management positions by 2030. The company's Women in Action (WIA) program was created as part of our 2030 Sustainability Commitments and provides women in leadership access to content that promotes the development of leadership skills and addresses the unique challenges faced by women in business.

Trane Technologies was also the first company in its industry to join Paradigm for Parity , a coalition of businesses dedicated to addressing the leadership gender gap. Last October, Paradigm for Parity named Trane Technologies' Deidra Parrish Williams and Britt Smith as 2023 Women on the Rise , an accolade recognizing women who are breaking barriers in corporate leadership and show the value of gender parity.

The company was also named to the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list, which highlights companies who offer increased flexibility, equitable pay and career support to women regardless of their job role, race, sexual orientation and work status, and was named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2024 by Newsweek.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies .

About The Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute builds, diversifies and strengthens the modern manufacturing workforce, with the goal of furthering individual opportunity, community prosperity and a more competitive manufacturing industry. The MI engages underrepresented communities and shifts perceptions about careers in modern manufacturing, leads skilled training and career development programs, provides thought leadership and research on the changing state of the workforce and builds partnerships to scale up its impact on manufacturing in the United States. As the 501(c)3 nonprofit workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with solutions for the industry's toughest challenges. For more information, please visit themanufacturinginstitute .