Beyond The Paycheck: Top Employee Benefit Trends For 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by HR

By Kim Wylam

Upskilling and reskilling opportunities offer employers an accessible path to reenergize their employees, many of whom are looking to find new meaning without making an organizational move. Internal mobility has become an increasing priority, and it isn't just for front-line workers. Upskilling can unlock potential for those at all levels.

Overall, these top eight trends show an increasingly holistic approach to employee benefits, considering not just traditional financial security and health insurance but also personal and professional growth, health, and well-being. To remain competitive in a tight labor market, organizations will need to continue to tailor their benefits to a changing workforce.

