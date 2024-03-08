Rajasthan Man Murdered By Friends For Refusing Oral Sex

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A man was allegedly murdered by his friends for refusing to perform oral sex in Rajasthan's Baran district. His body was left in a dry pond by his two drunk friends, police told PTI. So far, the police have arrested one of the accused, whereas the other accused ingested a poisonous substance to escape arrest. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at a hospital under police guard.

Also Read: Rajasthan news: 'Pure Badmash' advertises online sale of pistols, guarantees home deliveryVictim, Om Prakash Bairwa was found dead in the Baran city police station area on February 26, Baran Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Choudhary told PTI to the police, the incident took place in Rajasthan's Baran district, when Prajapati, Yadav and Bairwa consumed alcohol together and went to a nearby village to visit Prajapati's sister. At last, they beat up Bairwa and hacked him to death for refusing to perform oral sex with them Read: Karni Sena chief murder case: Police detain 3 key accused. Details herePrajapati used to run a roadside dhaba whereas the other accused was a daily wage worker. Police began investigating the murder after the body was recovered from the dry pond. Based on the technical investigation and inquiries, police traced the two accused, Murlidhar Prajapati (32) and Surendra Yadav, both residents of Baran city, the official said, adding that Prajapati was arrested Read: Why did Congress lose Rajasthan to BJP? Violence against women, and paper leaks are among key factorsAt present, one of the accused has been arrested and the other one is admitted to hospital after he consumed poison fearing arrest. During the initial interrogation, Prajapati admitted to the murder, said Baran Superintendent. The incident took place after Prajapati, Yadav and Bairwa consumed alcohol together and went back to the village to visit Prajapati's sister. However, the two ended up hacking Bairwa to death for refusing to perform oral sex with them, the official added.

MENAFN08032024007365015876ID1107953613