US Aircraft Loses Wheel After Take-Off, Flattens Car Parked Below: Watch Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A United Airlines jet bound for Japan from San Fransisco crushed cars on the road after a wheel fell from the plane after take-off. The wheel fell on the cars parked on the lot. The plane was immediately diverted after the accident Osaka-bound Boeing 777-200 was later diverted to Los Angeles International Airport after the incident, where it landed with no injuries reported video of the accident was captured on X by RadarBox, in which one can see the tyre falling on the ground and the footage of vehicles that appeared to have been damaged by the wheel wheel of the jetliner landed in an employee parking lot at San Francisco International Airport, where it smashed into a car and shattered its back window before breaking through a fence and coming to a stop in a neighbouring lot.“The 777-200 has six tyres on each of its two main landing gear struts. The aircraft is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tyres,” United Airlines said in a statement carrier said a replacement aircraft would transport passengers to Osaka and that the airline would work with the owners of the damaged vehicles to“ensure their needs are addressed.\"Emergency landing of Boeing 777 at Los Angeles AirportAfter the accident, the Boeing 777 was forced to make an uneventful landing where it stopped about two-thirds of the way down a runway at Los Angeles International Airport. Airport spokesman Dae Levine said the plane landed safely and was towed away flight was carrying 235 passengers and a crew of 14. The passengers will be moved to another plane for the trip. The airline said that the plane was designed to land safely with missing or damaged tyres 777s have six tyres on each of the two main landing gears. Video of Flight 35 departing shows the plane losing one of the six tyres on its left-side main landing gear assembly seconds after takeoff.
MENAFN08032024007365015876ID1107953610
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.