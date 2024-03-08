Earthquake Today: 6.0 Magnitude Quake Strikes Philippines' Mindanao

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Mindanao in the Philippines. No injuries or damage to property has been reported so far. The depth of the earthquake was reported to be around 140 km to the NCS, the tremors were felt at about 14:41:47 IST. \"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 08-03-2024, 14:41:47 IST, Lat: 5.81 & Long: 126.90, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Mindanao, Philippines,\" the NCS said in a post on social media occur frequently in the Phillippines, which is located in a seismically active region, also known as the Pacific Ring of Fire. In December last year, the island nation was struck by two back-to-back earthquakes in two days. A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the southern Philippines on 4th December 2023.

The earthquake was followed by a series of strong quakes in the same area. A day ago, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake and a deadly magnitude 7.6 quake Saturday struck in the same region. At least two people were killed and several were injured after the quake.

