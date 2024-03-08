Indian Airports Seek ATC Tower Upgrade

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Indian airports are looking to increase efficiency of their air traffic control towers, as aviation focused-UNO Technology witnesses high interest from state-run and private airport operators to introduce new features to their ATC infrastructure.\"We aim to work on 3-4 projects per year. We are talking to 2-3 major private airport operators in India. We are already in touch with the Adani Group,” Unni Bhaskar, managing director, UNO Technology, told Mint, the company was appointed as a specialist contractor for the Noida international airport in Jewar for construction of high-vision ATC room where it is implementing innovative framing system without mullions for glazing in the visual control room. The company aims to reduce mullions or vertical bars between the glass panes of a window, which is expected to result in an obstruction-free vision for air traffic controllers and decrease fatigue level for them.\"It is difficult to quantify with a number attached to the fatigue level. However, we can say that the controllers have responded quite favourably to the design inputs and improvements by adopting a high vision control cabin design,\" Bhaskar said. This also helps in better acoustics, insulation from elements, and the color selection of various elements inside the cabin has a significant impact on the operational efficiency of an air traffic control cabin, he added the company is already associated with several airports in Middle East and North Africa region, it is now witnessing a growing interest in India for the same company has been involved in Sheikh Zayed air navigation centre at Abu Dhabi, Dubai World Central at Al Maktoum international airport at Jebel Ali, Fujairah international airport, Sharjah international airport, Salalah international airport and Duqm international airport in Oman, Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam international airport at Mauritius, among others.\"Our design eliminates the need for heavy structural mullions between glazing panels, which are a perennial cause for obstruction to vision. This is an agonizing situation for the controllers. We managed to improve visibility for one of the projects from mere 60 degrees to above 200 degrees with minor structural modifications. This is definitely a welcome move as far as the controllers are concerned. We have been trying to convince Indian authorities the importance of going in for improved visibility designs for cabins. This is being accepted now,\" Bhaskar added week, UNO Technology secured the mandate to elevate the operational capabilities of 40-metre air traffic control (ATC) cabin at Madurai international airport. Through this project, the company will redesign the ATC cabin of Madurai airport as a high-vision cabin and provide high-performance glazing panels for the visual control room as per the region's unique weather conditions.

