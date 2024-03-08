               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Falling Reservoir Levels Bode Ill For Hydro Power Generation This Summer


3/8/2024 2:01:30 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Falling water levels in hydro power dams are raising worries, as a looming summer threatens to turn up power demand and strain the electricity grid.

MENAFN08032024007365015876ID1107953590

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search