No IBC Amendment For Real Estate Sector Regulations To Act As Sandbox

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: The government has dropped its plan to amend the bankruptcy law to introduce a special regime for real estate developers, letting creditors instead decide whether individual projects of a distressed developer should be sold piecemeal or as a whole. Last month, the bankruptcy rule maker granted creditors such flexibility, and the government wants to first see how this works, two persons informed about the development said.
