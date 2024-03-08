Karnataka Water Crisis: 185 Lake Beds To Be Tapped To Meet Water Shortage, Says Bengaluru Water Supply Board Chairman

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "To deal with Bengaluru's worst-ever water crisis, the Bengaluru Water Supply Board is planning to tie up with the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) to utilise water from 185 lake beds of the city to meet the staggering water demand with the help of innovative technologies.

The Indian Institute of Science has taken up a pilot project in which experts have recycled water adjacent to lake beds with the help of innovative technology, Bengaluru Water Supply Board chairman Ram Prasath Manohar told NDTV in an interview Read: Bengaluru water woes: Stop wasting drinking water to wash car, gardening or pay fine. Here's what's allowed, what's not“We are thinking of collaborating with IISC experts to utilise scientific and innovative methods. With the help of these technologies, Bengaluru's 185 lake beds can generate an additional 20-30 MLD of water which can easily bridge the gap of water shortage,” said Ram Prasath Manohar in the interview also talked about how the board is planning to tie up with Bengaluru's resident welfare associations (RWA) for the utilisation of recycled water to manage the water crisis. To deal with the water crisis, the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board prohibited the usage of drinking water for car washing, gardening, construction, water fountains and road construction and maintenance. Anyone who has been found using potable water for these purposes will be fined ₹5,000 Thursday, the Bengaluru city district administration notified all water tanker owners about fixing the price of tanker water amid allegations of exorbitant rates charged by water tankers in the metro city per the standardised water tanker rates, people (up to 5 km) have to pay a cost of ₹600 for 6,000-litre water, whereas an 8000-litre water tanker will cost ₹700, and a 12,000-litre water tanker will cost ₹1000 the distance between the tanker owner and the consumers is between 5 km and 10 km, then around a 6000-litre water tanker will cost ₹750, an 8000-litre water tanker will cost ₹850, and a 12,000-litre water tanker will cost ₹1200 per the order, private tankers supplying water will come under GST. That's why people will also have to pay an additional amount GST amount on their water tanker bills.

