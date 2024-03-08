Lok Sabha Elections 'Done Deal': PM Modi Guarantees He Will Again Host Shivratri Event Next Year (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a resounding confidence during the National Creators Award ceremony held at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 8) expressed his unwavering commitment to hosting the event once again on the next Shivratri. Acknowledging the immense faith put by the public upon him, he credited their support as the driving force behind his dedication and said, "Lok Sabha elections are a done deal because I believe you have more faith in me than I have in myself, and you support me because I live for you."

Earlier today, PM Modi presented the National Creators Award, held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The award, envisioned as a powerful catalyst for positive change through creativity, garnered remarkable public engagement.

Over 1.5 lakh nominations and approximately 10 lakh votes were cast, underscoring the widespread participation and enthusiasm for recognizing outstanding contributions across various domains.

The National Creators Award encompassed a diverse range of categories, each celebrating excellence and impact in fields such as storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming.

With accolades like Best Storyteller Award, The Disruptor of the Year, Celebrity Creator of the Year, and others, the event not only acknowledged creativity but also served as a platform to inspire transformative changes in society.