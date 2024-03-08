Women's Day 2024: Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan Honor Women's Contributions In Their Lives; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) March 8th marks International Women's Day, a global celebration dedicated to honoring the accomplishments, contributions, and sacrifices of women across the world. In recognition of this significant day, two iconic actors, Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan, shared touching messages on social media to express their gratitude and admiration for women everywhere.

Kamal Haasan social media post

Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt post on his social media platform, advocating for the empowerment of women. In his message, he highlighted the invaluable contributions and sacrifices made by women and urged men to pledge their support for their dignity and safety. Emphasizing the need to embrace feminism and strive for equal rights, Kamal Haasan's words resonated with many as he wished all women a happy International Women's Day.

Chiranjeevi social media post

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi, affectionately known as the Megastar, echoed similar sentiments in his message, referring to women as the "life force of this world." He expressed his heartfelt wishes to women worldwide, acknowledging their pivotal role in inspiring and driving progress. Chiranjeevi also extended a special mention to the women in his life, recognizing their unwavering support and encouragement as the driving force behind his success.

Kamal Haasan, professional front

Kamal Haasan is gearing up for his much-awaited projects, including the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian, titled 'Indian 2.' Additionally, he is collaborating with acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam on the film 'Thug Life', which promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences.

Kamal Haasan has also signed on for a film directed by action duo Anbariv, adding to his diverse repertoire of roles.

ALSO READ:

Chiranjeevi's professional front

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is immersed in the production of his upcoming film 'Vishwambhara', a socio-fantasy venture helmed by director Vassishta. Alongside talented co-stars like Trisha Krishnan, Vennela Kishore, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, Chiranjeevi is set to captivate audiences with his dynamic performance in this highly anticipated project.