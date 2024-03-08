UP Shocker: Man Sets Wife Ablaze For Stopping Him From Drinking Alcohol In Budaun

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In Budaun

village, a man allegedly set his 40-year-old wife ablaze after she prevented him from drinking, according to authorities on Friday (Mar 08). According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) Alok Priyadarshi, Muneesh Saxena, the accused, was an alcoholic who went home on Thursday night intoxicated.

The incident took place in Naithua village in Budaun under Mujaria Police Station area.

As his wife Shanno tried to stop him from drinking more, Muneesh Saxena allegedly took petrol from his motorbike, poured it on her,

and lit her on fire.

When Munni Devi, Shanno's mother-in-law, attempted to help her, she burned her hands. According to him, Sunny, 8, and Arjun, 5, alerted the neighbours and caused a commotion when they noticed their mother on fire.

The locals put out the fire and called police, he added.

Shanno's mother-in-law is receiving treatment at a district hospital, and her body has been sent for a post-mortem. According to the officer, police teams have been sent out to find Saxena, who is now at large.

