PM Modi Takes Playful Swipe At Environmental Ironies At National Creators Award Ceremony (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 8) presented the National Creators Award at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, emphasizing the significant contributions across diverse domains. The event, marked by over 1.5 lakh nominations and approximately 10 lakh votes, showcased widespread participation and enthusiasm. During the ceremony, PM Modi, in a lighthearted manner, took a playful jab at alleged environmental activists.

Pankti Pandey, an ex-scientist from ISRO hailing from Ahmedabad, received the Green Champion Award for her dedicated efforts in amplifying the message of Mission LiFE. Interacting with her, the Prime Minister shared a popular anecdote familiar to the people of Ahmedabad, drawing applause from the crowd.

Pankti advocated for waste analysis and a trash audit to achieve zero waste, echoing the principles of Mission LiFE. PM Modi, appreciating her commitment, suggested a detailed study of Mission LiFE and reiterated his call for making lifestyles more environmentally friendly.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi humorously addressed the alleged environmental activists, pointing out their incongruities.

He highlighted instances where some activists use air-conditioned cars to travel to the gym, employ electricity-consuming equipment, and then return home in an air-conditioned car.

The Prime Minister playfully commented on the irony of such environmentalists who, despite their claims, indulge in lavish habits like visiting 5-star hotels and boasting about their commitment to the environment. The crowd couldn't help but burst into laughter at PM Modi's witty remarks.

The National Creators Award, spanning various categories, celebrated excellence and impact in storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming.