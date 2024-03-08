Strong Action Taken Against Agents For Duping Indians To Work In Russian Army: Govt

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said it had "strongly" addressed the issue of Indians who were reportedly tricked into joining the Russian army during its conflict with Ukraine.

The MEA stated that they are requesting the "early discharge" of these citizens of India. Notably, it has been established that two Indians lost their lives in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

During a press conference, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said,

“Several Indian nationals have been duped to work with the Russian Army. We have strongly taken up the matter with the Russian government for early discharge of such Indian nationals."

The statement stated that following searches in many locations and the gathering of evidence implicating the CBI, the agency had taken down a human trafficking network.

Jaiswal said that around 20 people have contacted reached out and govment is doing its best to locate them. The statement further said "strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited them on false pretexts and promises."

"The CBI yesterday busted a major human trafficking network conducting searches in several cities and collecting incriminating evidence. A case of human trafficking has been registered against several agents", he said.

"We urge Indian citizens once more to reject offers from spies to work as support workers for the Russian Army. There is a serious risk to one's life in this. We are still dedicated to seeing our citizens working as support personnel in the Russian Army released as soon as possible and returned home," it added.

Earlier reports of two Indian nationals, who were duped into fighting Russia's war against Ukraine were confirmed.

A 30-year-old from Hyderabad, Mohammed Asfan, was confirmed dead by the MEA.

A 23-year-old Indian man from Gujarat who was serving as a "helper" for the Russian Army during its continuing conflict with Ukraine was the other person murdered in the Russia-Ukraine war.