Nikki Tamboli's Recent Photoshoot Is Not To Be Missed! Shares HOT Pictures In Black Bodysuit

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Friday, Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram to share pictures in a black bodysuit.

As she dropped the pictures, Nikki Tamboli took the internet by storm as netizens couldn't stop adoring her sensual photo dump.

The actress turned up the heat by posting sultry photographs from a recent photo shoot and can be seen wearing a stunning black bodysuit.

A pair of boots added to her gorgeous appearance and Nikki moved to the floor and posed in many sexy positions for the camera.

Sharing the series of pictures, Nikki wrote,“I don't need a spotlight, My aura radiates self-belief".

Fans took to the comments section and praised her.“Wow ,” a comment read.“Proper nai Mai kamli kamli song vibe @nikki_tamboli jiii,” a second comment read.

"Fitness queen motivational babe,” a third user wrote.“You look beautiful even when you don't try,” a fourth fan said.