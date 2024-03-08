Delhi Cop Suspended After Video Of Him Kicking Men Offering Namaz On Road Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A video of a Delhi cop kicking Muslim men offering Friday prayers on the road has sparked outrage. The official was suspended with immediate effect.

On Friday, a big crowd gathered outside a mosque in the Inderlok region of Delhi, causing many men to overcrowd and pray on the road.

A few police officers showed up at the location during the prayers and made an effort to scatter the throng. One of them was seen striking and kicking men who were kneeling for prayers on camera during that time.

The crowd surrounded the police officer and objected to his behavior after the incident caused immense uproar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), MK Meena, responded to the event by stating that an investigation has been started. The DCP noted that in addition to immediate suspension, the officer will face disciplinary action.

Slamming the incident, Congress

Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi took to Twitter and wrote: "This

@DelhiPolice

soldier kicking a person while offering Namaz probably does not understand the basic principles of humanity, what is this hatred that is filled in the heart of this soldier, Delhi Police is requested to file a case against this soldier under appropriate sections. Enter and terminate its service."

Meanwhile, the security has been stepped up in the area after the incident.

