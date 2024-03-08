K'taka: CM Siddaramaiah-Led Committee Approves Projects Worth Rs 17,835 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 9 (IANS) The 63rd State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Friday approved six new projects and eight additional investment proposals worth Rs 17,835.9 crore, with the potential to create 27,000 jobs across the state, an official said.

The SHLCC received a nod for six new projects worth Rs 8,220.05 crore, and eight additional investment projects of investment worth Rs 9,615.85 crore, CM Siddaramaiah said.

The 63rd meeting of the SHLCC was held at the Chief Minister's home office "Krishna".

The SHLCC approved Wistron's proposal to invest Rs 2,095 crore with the potential to provide jobs to at least 21,723 people in the state.

Other major proposals that received the government's green signal are Air India Limited (Rs 1,750 crore investment), STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (Rs 1,352.3 crore investment), Indian Cane Power Limited (Rs 1,078 crore investment), ICT Service Management Solutions (India) Private Limited (Rs 1,450 crore investment).

Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Bellary, and Belagavi districts of North Karnataka will attract new and additional investment of Rs 10,433.72 crore.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge were also present.