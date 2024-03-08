RJD Declares Candidates For MLC Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 9 (IANS) Bihar's opposition RJD on Friday announced the names of four candidates, including senior party leader and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, for the MLC elections.

As per the strength of the Mahagathbandhan in the Assembly, four MLCs of the RJD and one from the CPI-ML will be elected. The Congress has not given an opportunity.

Apart from Rabri Devi, the RJD has announced the names of veteran leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, as well as Urmila Thakur and Faisal Ali.

Abdul Bari Siddiqui and Faisal Ali were expecting to be sent to the Rajya Sabha, but they were nominated to the upper house of the Bihar legislature.

At present, the RJD has 79 MLAs, the Congress 19, the CPI-ML 12, and the CPI and the CPI-M two MLAs each in the Assembly. However, 5 RJD MLAs and 2 of the Congress have rebelled and announced they are joining the NDA.

The filing of nominations for the MLC election started on March 4 and the last date is March 11. Candidates can withdraw their names till March 14. The voting will take place between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 21 and the result will be declared on the same day.