Odisha STF Team Seizes Opium Valued At Rs 10 Lakh; Two Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, March 8 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch has arrested two inter-state drug peddlers and seized 10 kg opium valued at over Rs 10 lakh during a raid at Panposh in the state's Sundargarh district, an official said on Friday.

STF SP, Kishore Kumar Panigrahi, said that both arrested individuals -- Bitu Singh Munda and Rohit Munda, are siblings who hail from Sigid village in Khunti district of neighbouring Jharkhand.

Rohit used to visit Odisha often and stay at Rourkela.

"Following an Intelligence input, a team of STF with the help of Rourkela Police conducted a raid and apprehended the accused siblings near a hotel in Panposh area on Thursday. During searches, opium weighing a little over 10 kg valued at over Rs 10 lakh and other incriminating materials were seized from their possession. They were waiting for some local drug peddler to hand over the drugs," added Panigrahi.

The STF has so far come to know that the accused persons and their associates, who are yet to be arrested, used to deliver the opium to the drug peddlers of Sundargarh, Rourkela, and Jharkhand after procuring the same from Rajasthan.