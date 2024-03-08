Minor Girl Found Murdered In Bihar's Purnea

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 8 (IANS) A minor girl was found murdered in Bihar's Purnea district on Friday, police said.

The victim was from a village under the Bhawanipur police station in the district. Local police also suspect that she may have been raped before being murdered.

The girl went to the adjoining house to attend the marriage function on Thursday evening but did not return at night. Her dead body was found lying in an agricultural field in the village on Friday morning.

The victim was also seen with a woman on Thursday night and district police are investigating this.

"We have recovered the dead body of a minor girl and sent it for the post-mortem examination. There was a strangulation mark on her neck. We are waiting for the post-mortem report. The family members have given a complaint and we are investigating from all angles. Her family members are also among the suspects," Bhawanipur police station SHO Rajiv Ranjan said.