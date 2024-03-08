ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC Move To Top Of Table With Points Against Jamshedpur FC

(MENAFN- IANS) Jamshedpur, March 8 (IANS) Lallianzuala Chhangte scored the equaliser as defending League Shield winner Mumbai City FC displaced Odisha FC at the top of the points table after their match against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Friday.

The Islanders now have overtaken the Juggernauts, with both teams having played 18 matches each.

An entertaining first-half action was defined by goalkeepers from both teams assuming the centre stage. TP Rehenesh and Phurba Lachenpa pulled off crucial saves to keep both the oppositions at bay, with the former making a key save off Vikram Partap Singh in the 40th minute of the contest.

Lallianzuala Chhangte, who notched the goal, had set up a delivery for Vikram, who tried a unique shot from the outside of his left boot that was saved by an alert Rehenesh on the line.

Similarly, Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) graduate Mohammed Sanan had a chance to bag the opener in the seventh minute. Positioned in a promising spot on the left side of the box, Imran Khan's delivery was shot at by Sanan, but Lachenpa saved it to keep the score level.

It took Javi Siverio to break the deadlock in the 60th minute, and it came off a slick offensive move with Sanan at the centre of it. The youngster passed the ball to an onrushing Muhammed Uvais, who squared the ball to Siverio for him to tap in and get the team ahead. Mumbai countered similarly, with Chhangte taking the lead 14 minutes later.

The visitors caught the home side off-guard and Vikram, placed at the centre, made a through ball that split apart the Jamshedpur FC defence. Chhangte sprinted, received and shot the ball in with admirable smoothness.

Jamshedpur FC had Daniel Chima Chukwu sent off due to a second yellow card in the 82nd minute, and they were unable to push for another goal with a man down. Jamshedpur FC will play their next game against Kerala Blasters FC on March 30, whereas Mumbai City FC will lock horns with NorthEast United FC on March 12.