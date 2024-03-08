Delhi: Cop Suspended For Kicking Men Who Were Praying On Road

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) A policeman was on Friday suspended after a video emerged in which he was seen kicking some men who were offering prayers on the road here in the Inderlok area, an official said.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Manoj Kumar Tomar, has been placed under suspension for three months, read an order by Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M.K. Meena, just hours after the video of the entire incident surfaced online.

The incident occurred at around 2 p.m. on Friday near the Inderlok Metro Station.

A sizable gathering congregated at a mosque in Delhi's Inderlok neighbourhood on Friday. Some men began praying on the street due to the crowded conditions.

In a viral footage, Tomar is observed attempting to scatter a group of men engaged in prayers on the street.

Suddenly, he appears to become enraged, pushing and kicking some individuals.

In reaction, residents obstructed the road and called for measures to be taken against Tomar.

Subsequently, security measures were heightened in the area to ensure the preservation of law and order.

Tension prevailed in the locality for some hours after the incident.

Additional Commissioners of Police, Parmaditya and Sagar Singh Kalsi from the central and eastern ranges, respectively, also arrived at the scene to alleviate the tense atmosphere.

DCP Meena said that the roads, previously blocked by protesters, were reopened for traffic flow and the demonstrators disbanded once they were presented with the suspension order of the sub-inspector.

"The news of the officer's suspension was disseminated through announcements made from the local mosque. The community members have been cooperative, aiding the police in maintaining peace," the DCP said.

Following the incident, strict surveillance was imposed on the northeast district of Delhi, which had experienced communal unrest in 2020.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), Joy Tirkey, said: "We strongly condemn the events at Inderlok. Police personnel have been briefed following the incident. I urge everyone to prioritise peace and refrain from spreading misinformation."