CBI Conducts Parallel Raid At Residence Of Shahjahan’S Close Aid In Sandeshkhali

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 9 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided the residence of Sheikh Shajahan's close aide Abu Hussain Molla at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Paragans district.

The operation was carried out in connection with the attack on ED and CAPF teams there on January 5, a case in which the now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader, Shahjahan, is the prime accused.

Sources said the raid was conducted with the twin purpose of securing substantiating documents to establish Molla's links with Shahjahan in the multi-crore ration distribution case, as well as the attack on ED and CAPF teams on January 5.

The raid at Molla's residence was a parallel one, as two other teams of the central agency accompanied by CAPF personnel and a forensic team conducted similar operations at Shahjahan's residence in Sandeshkhali and at his office located nearby.

Sources said that Molla's name surfaced when the CBI officers were scanning the call list of the two mobile phones belonging to Shahjahan.

Of the 28 calls made by Shahjahan in 30 minutes before the attack on January 5, some were made to Molla.

Shahjahan's office has been closed since the day of the attack on ED and CAPF teams.

However, the CBI officers later got hold of a duplicate key and entered the office after unlocking the door.