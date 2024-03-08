Risk Management Market Analysis, Recent Trends, Size, Share, Demand And Growth Forecast Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Risk Management Market Report by Component (Software, Service), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global risk management market size reached US$ 12.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Risk Management Industry:

Increasing Regulatory Compliance Requirements:

In recent years, the regulatory landscape across various industries has become increasingly complex and stringent. This trend is a significant driver for the risk management market. Regulatory bodies impose strict guidelines and standards to ensure transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct within organizations. Failure to comply with these regulations can result in severe penalties, financial losses, damage to reputation, and even legal consequences. One such instance is the financial sector, where regulations, such as Basel III, Dodd-Frank Act, and MiFID II, have been implemented to enhance risk management practices, prevent financial crises, and protect investors. These regulations necessitate financial institutions to adopt robust risk management frameworks, including comprehensive risk assessment, monitoring, and reporting capabilities.

Growing Cybersecurity Threats:

The proliferation of digital technologies and the increasing interconnectedness of systems have amplified cybersecurity risks for organizations worldwide. Cyber threats, such as malware, ransomware, phishing attacks, and data breaches, pose significant challenges to businesses, leading to financial losses, reputational damage, and operational disruptions. Consequently, organizations are prioritizing cybersecurity risk management as a crucial aspect of their overall risk management strategy. Cybersecurity risk management involves identifying, assessing, and mitigating threats to the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive data and critical systems. This includes implementing robust security measures such as firewalls, intrusion detection systems, encryption, multi-factor authentication, and security awareness training for employees.

Increasing Business Complexity and Globalization:

The modern business environment is characterized by increasing complexity and globalization, driven by factors such as expanding supply chains, diverse regulatory frameworks, geopolitical uncertainties, and evolving market dynamics. This complexity introduces a myriad of interconnected risks, including operational, financial, strategic, and reputational risks, which can have profound implications for organizations. Globalization has led to the expansion of operations across multiple jurisdictions, exposing organizations to diverse regulatory environments, cultural differences, and geopolitical risks. Managing risks effectively in this interconnected landscape requires organizations to have a comprehensive understanding of their global footprint, assess risks across various regions, and implement tailored risk management strategies to mitigate potential threats.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



ACTICO GmbH

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

LogicManager Inc.

MetricStream Inc.

NAVEX Global Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Qualys Inc.

Risk Edge Solutions

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

ServiceNow Thomson Reuters Corporation

Risk Management Market Report Segmentation:



By Component:



Software Service

Software dominates the market due to the increasing demand for advanced risk management solutions offering features, such as automation, real-time monitoring, and predictive analytics, to effectively identify, assess, and mitigate a wide range of risks across industries.

By Deployment Mode:



On-Premises Cloud-based

On-premises represent the largest segment due to the continued preference of certain industries and organizations for maintaining direct control over their infrastructure, data, and security protocols.

By Enterprise Size:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large enterprises hold maximum number of shares due to their extensive operations, complex risk profiles, and substantial resources allocated toward comprehensive risk management solutions.

By Industry Vertical:



BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Government and Defense Others

BFSI dominates the market due to its inherent complexity, extensive regulatory requirements, and high exposure to various financial risks, necessitating robust risk management solutions.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the risk management market is attributed to its highly developed economy, extensive regulatory frameworks, and widespread adoption of advanced risk management solutions across various industries.

Global Risk Management Market Trends:

Another significant driver of the risk management market is the heightened emphasis on corporate governance and ethical business practices. In the business landscape, stakeholders, including investors, consumers, and regulators, demand greater transparency, accountability, and integrity from organizations. As a result, businesses are under increasing pressure to adopt robust risk management frameworks to identify, assess, and mitigate risks associated with unethical conduct, fraud, corruption, and conflicts of interest. Additionally, investors and shareholders are increasingly considering the ethical and governance practices of companies when making investment decisions. Organizations with strong risk management practices and a commitment to ethical conduct are perceived as more trustworthy, reliable, and sustainable, thereby attracting investment and enhancing long-term value creation.

