Four Killed, Three Hurt As Car Rams Into Stationary Truck In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bulandshahr (UP), March 8 (IANS) Four persons were killed, including a child, while three others were seriously injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck at Khurja town in Bulandshahr district on Friday.
The passengers in the car were returning from Delhi when the accident took place.
SSP Shlok Kumar said the accident probably took place after the driver fell asleep.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, while the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, he added.
