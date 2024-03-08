Joint Command And Staff College Delegation Reviews Rabdan Academy's Leading Programs

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Rabdan Academy welcomed an official delegation from the Joint Command and Staff Course 33 as part of the Joint Command and Staff College's visits program, aimed at acquainting participants with distinguished national research and development centres.

Comprising 60 officers undergoing a rigorous educational program in strategic and military fields related to national defence, the delegation was briefed by Mariam Ali AL Blooshi, Director of the Strategic Affairs & Performance Management Office, on Rabdan Academy's organizational and strategic structure. This structure reflects the academy's alignment with strategic management principles and its commitment to achieving its goals and future aspirations.

Dr. Shamma Al Naqbi, Associate Dean of Rabdan Academy, introduced the Resilience Faculty and its unique academic programs including safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management (SSDEC).

The students of the Joint Command and Staff Course 33 received an overview of the academy's programs from program chairs, covering business continuity management, crime scene investigation, defence and security, homeland security, integrated emergency management, policing and security, intelligence analysis, policing and security leadership and systems engineering specializing in defence.

Dr. Praveen Maghelal, Associate Professor and Lead Researcher at Rabdan Academy, emphasized the institution's efforts and notable contributions to research, analysis, and strategic studies in policing, security, defence, business continuity, resilience, disaster management and related fields.

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE's Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the first higher education institution in the world specialised in the SSDEC domain that achieves top '5 star' ratings in the 2 categories of Teaching and Employability under the QS Stars University Rating System.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job.