(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Rivian on a Roll
Creative Medical Technology Skyrockets on Word of New Diabetes Medication
Tesla's Stock Falls Out Of S&P 500 Top 10
Constellation Software Reports Mixed Financial Results
Five9 Hails Growth Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Baystreet Staf - Friday, March 8, 2024
Broadcom's Stock Slips As Guidance Fails To Impress Broadcom's (AVGO) stock is down 1% despite the microchip and semiconductor company issuing strong fourth quarter 2023 results as its forward guidance failed to impress Wall Street.
The Silicon Valley-based company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $10.99 U.S. for what was its fiscal first quarter, beating Wall Street estimates of $10.40 U.S. a share.
Revenue in the quarter totaled $11.96 billion U.S., which was also above estimates of $11.80 billion U.S.
However, Broadcom provided full-year revenue guidance of $50 billion U.S., which is inline with Wall Street forecasts, and analysts apparently wanted to see more from the company moving forward.
Broadcom reported fiscal Q1 revenue from its semiconductor-solutions segment of $7.39 billion U.S., while its infrastructure software segment generated $4.57 billion U.S. in sales.
On an earnings call with analysts and media, Broadcom's management team reiterated that they continue to see strong demand for their chips in artificial intelligence (A.I.) data centres.
Broadcom's semiconductors are used in several different economic sectors, including networking, broadband, server storage, wireless, and industrial.
Prior to today (March 8), Broadcom's stock had increase 123% over the last 12 months to trade at $1,407.01 U.S. per share.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN08032024000212011056ID1107953118
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.