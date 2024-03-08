(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dixie Group Jumps on Quarterly Figures

Technology Stock Crash Warnings

Friday morning's stock market is anything but silent. MongoDB (MDB) fell by around 9% in after-hours trade when it posted quarterly results. Investors expected a better first-quarter and full-year 2025 outlook.

MongoDB increased its revenue by 26.8% Y/Y to $458 million in Q4, earning 86 cents a share (non-GAAP). For Q1, revenue of up to $440 is below consensus estimates. For the full-year 2025 outlook, revenue between $1.9 billion to $1.93 billion is below consensus. Traders may bet that markets will digest the strong Q4 results and rally in the coming days.

In the semiconductor sector, Marvell Technology (MRVL) tumbled after posting a weak outlook for its first quarter. It expects $1.15 billion in revenue, far below analyst forecasts of $1.37 billion. MRVL stock may recover throughout today, however. The firm announced an authorization to buy back $3 billion in shares.

Marvell did not post a good quarter in light of the super-charged artificial intelligence hype. Wait for the stock to settle and for markets to judge its prospects. Marvell needs to demonstrate that it will invest in the business to enhance its AI offering.

In pre-market trading, the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report will set today's sentiment. Another hot job report would undermine Fed Chair Jerome Powell's claims that the central bank would cut rates this year. Fortunately, rates will not rise, which minimizes the crash-like selling of the aforementioned stocks.









