Chris La - Friday, March 8, 2024

Today's Hot Stock Tips: DocuSign, Rivian, and More

Markets responded bullishly to the strong quarterly results from electronic signature supplier DocuSign (DOCU). DOCU stock added 11% after the firm posted Q4 earnings per share of 76 cents.

Once a fading pandemic stock, DocuSign is showing promise. It more than doubled its free cash flow to $248.6 million, up from $113.0 million. Billings increased by 13% Y/Y to $833.1 million. For FY 2025, DocuSign expects revenue of up to $2.947 billion. Analysts expected under $2.8 billion.

In the electric vehicle segment, Rivian Automotive (RIVN) unexpectedly bottomed at $10 a few weeks ago. It added 13.4% yesterday after the firm unveiled a new R2 midsize SUV. Deliveries will begin in 2026 after Rivian finishes construction of a $5 billion manufacturing plant in Georgia.

The R2 will cost between $45,000 and $50,000 and will have a driving range of up to 330 miles per charge. Looking back, Rivian held back the R2's release due to its exclusivity deal with Amazon (AMZN). This allowed its competitor, Ford Motor, to push the Ford Pro in the commercial market for E-Delivery.

In the AI segment, Nvidia (NVDA) is still a hot stock. The company quickly added an incredible $1 trillion in market capitalization in 2024 after its stock price crossed above $901.53. NVDA stock closed at $926.69. At this rate, the stock may overtake Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) in size. Despite those firms having a better value and diversification, the stock enjoys the never-before-seen momentum.







