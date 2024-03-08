(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dixie Group Jumps on Quarterly Figures

UnitedHealth Trying to Fix Change Healthcare Systems SoonKULR Flat on Acceptance LetterCostco's Holiday Sales Miss TargetThe Gap's Stock Rises 8% On Strong Earnings Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Friday, March 8, 2024

HelloFresh Stock Plunges 43% On Earnings Warning

Shares of HelloFresh (HLFFF) are down 43% after the food delivery company issued a warning about its 2024 earnings.

The Berlin, Germany-based company said that it expects earnings of 448 million euros ($480 million U.S.) this year, down 6% from 477 million euros the year before.

HelloFresh blamed the lower earnings on increased production capacity and marketing expenses, as well as costs associated with bringing two new fulfillment centres online.

The earnings warning was issued ahead of the company's next financial results, which are due to be released on March 15.

In a note to clients, Swiss bank UBS (UBS) called the new guidance from HelloFresh“far worse” than expected.

HelloFresh went public in 2017 and benefitted from the pandemic when its food deliveries to people's homes spiked. However, the company has struggled in recent years as people returned to in-person shopping.

Including the latest drop, HelloFresh's stock has now declined 65% in the last 12 months to trade at 6.82 euros ($7.45 U.S.) per share.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks