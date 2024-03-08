(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dixie Group Jumps on Quarterly Figures

UnitedHealth Trying to Fix Change Healthcare Systems SoonKULR Flat on Acceptance LetterCostco's Holiday Sales Miss TargetHelloFresh Stock Plunges 43% On Earnings Warning Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Friday, March 8, 2024

The Gap's Stock Rises 8% On Strong Earnings

The Gap's (GPS) stock is up 8% after the clothing retailer reported strong year-end holiday sales and announced that its Old Navy brand has returned to growth.

The Gap reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 U.S. versus $0.23 U.S. that was forecast on Wall Street.

Revenue in the quarter totaled $4.30 billion U.S. versus $4.22 billion U.S. that had been expected among analysts. Sales were up 1% from a year earlier.

The company's earnings got a lift from sales at Old Navy, which grew 6% to $2.29 billion U.S. It was the first growth registered at Old Navy in more than a year.

The Gap's gross margin rose 5.3 percentage points to 38.9% due to fewer markdowns and lower input costs. Analysts had forecast a gross margin of 36% for the company.

The retailer also noted that it successfully decreased its inventory by 16% during all of last year and is now focused on selling items in its stores at full price.

In terms of forward guidance, the Gap said it expects sales to be roughly flat compared to forecasts of down 0.2%.

For all of this year, the Gap said that it expects sales to also be roughly flat. That compares to Wall Street estimates of up 0.5%, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Prior to today (March 8), the Gap's stock had gained 62% in the last 12 months and was trading at $19.33 U.S. per share.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks